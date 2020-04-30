Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the children from the rubble in injured condition.

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – At least four children, including three siblings, were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of a house located in village Dala Nangal in the outskirts of Nankana Sahib suddenly collapsed, burying four children under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the children from the rubble in injured condition. Three of the children were given medical treatment at the spot while the fourth was shifted Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Shahkot.

