LAHORE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speedy truck in Lahore on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Manawan area of Lahore where a rashly driven truck collided with a motorcycle, killing a man on the spot and injuring two other.

Police and Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Services Hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as 35-year old Saleem and was resident of Sargodha.

According to police, the truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

