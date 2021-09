ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inducted an Airbus A320 in its fleet, spokesperson of the airline said.

PIA, in a tweet, said that the plane arrived in Pakistan today as part of PIA’s fleet replacement program to provide better and more comfortable travel experience to its customers.

Spokesperson of the airline said that PIA has secured two planes through tender and the second one will arrive in Pakistan in coming days.