Incompetent opposition tried to do point scoring even on this occasion: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that opposition violated parliamentary norms and its conduct during address of President is condemnable.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that address of President to joint session of Parliament is a symbol of national unity. Arif Alvi’s address, on completion of three parliamentary years, was a true representation of public’s aspirations, he added.

CM Punjab further said that attitude of opposition parties was unparliamentary and undemocratic behavior and was proof of their moral bankruptcy.

Incompetent opposition tried to do point scoring even on this occasion but in reality it was display of its frustration, Usman Buzdar added.