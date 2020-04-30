PTI regime has set another record related to petrol prices: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime has set another record regarding the prices of petroleum products.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said, “For the first time in history, the prices of petroleum products have touched all-time high.”



“I stated in my budget speech they will make the life of people miserable through price hike. Today is a major step forward on that path,” he added.



The reaction came after federal government had approved an increase of Rs5.40 per litre in the price of petrol.



Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill took to the Twitter to make the announcement and said contrary to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) recommendations, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved a mere Rs 5.40 per liter increase in the price of petrol in the public interest.



The price of diesel was increased by Rs 2.54 per litre whereas Light Diesel Oil price increased by Rs 1.27 per litre.



The OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 11.40 per liter in the price of petrol in view of rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for the last several months.