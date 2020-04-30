At least 318 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 90 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 28,442 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, over 911,887 people were screened for the virus till July 15, out of which 28,442 were reported positive and 90 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 1,042 active coronavirus cases in the province while 27,082 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 318 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 8.38 percent in the province.

