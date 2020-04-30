AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – The driver and cleaner of a trailer got injured when their vehicle caught fire in Ahmedpur Sharqia on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, fire broke out in the cabin of a trailer at the National Highway at the Ahmedpur Sharqia by-pass due to short-circuit. The driver and cleaner jumped out of the moving trailer to save their lives due to which they got injured.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control and provided medical assistance to the driver and cleaner. Rescue sources said that the fire has destroyed the cabin of the trailer.

