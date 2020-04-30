Security forces rescue five abducted labourers during operation in Kurram district

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces have successfully rescued five labourers during an operation in Kurram district.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 16 people working on the mobile tower were abducted on June 26.

The statement said that ten workers were released but the body of one was recovered.

The kidnappers were pursued by security forces. During the operation, the forces exchanged fire with the terrorists. Security forces conducted a successful operation and rescued 5 abducted workers.

ISPR said that on July 13, during the operation, Captain Basit and soldier Bilal embraced martyrdom.

