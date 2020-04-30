MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur convoy came under attack by a mob while heading towards Chinari for election campaign on Thursday.

As per the details garnered, the federal minister was on his way for an election campaign in Azad Kashmir’s Chinari when his vehicle was hit with stones by an angry mob.

In response to the attack by the angry mob, Gandapur’s guards tortured the people present on the spot in the presence of the police and also resorted to aerial firing.

Following the incident, residents of Jehlum Valley stage protest demonstration and blocked the road for traffic.

The agitating protesters said that Gandapur’s guards thrashed peaceful people and snatched mobile phones.

In another incident, the federal minister’s vehicle was hit with tomatoes by the children.