KARACHI (Dunya News) – Following increase in number of cases, Sindh government has decided to further tighten coronavirus related restrictions by closing indoor dining from tonight.



The local administration has said that educational institutes will be closed from Friday whereas the examinations will be held as per schedule.



The people will not be allowed to visit recreational and water parks, seaview and Keenjhar Lake while cinemas, indoor gyms and sports will also be banned.



The decision came after Pakistan reported 47 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 981,392. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,689.



According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,545 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Till now 10,852 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,647 in Sindh, 4,377 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 596 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in GB.



Furthermore, 351,006 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 349,111 in Punjab, 139,960 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,083 in Islamabad, 28,588 in Balochistan, 21,481 in Azad Kashmir and 7,163 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Pakistan has so far conducted 15,248,785 coronavirus tests and 48,910 in the last 24 hours. 916,373 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,336 patients are in critical condition.