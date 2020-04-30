MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The district authorities on Thursday have imposed a ban on tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for ten days due to increasing cases of coronavirus across the country.



According to details, the ban will continue from July 19 to July 29. Bookings at the hotels have also been canceled.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan has said that vaccinated people will be allowed to visit tourist spots.



The decision came after Pakistan reported 47 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 981,392. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,689.



According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,545 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Till now 10,852 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,647 in Sindh, 4,377 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 596 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in GB.



Furthermore, 351,006 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 349,111 in Punjab, 139,960 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,083 in Islamabad, 28,588 in Balochistan, 21,481 in Azad Kashmir and 7,163 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Pakistan has so far conducted 15,248,785 coronavirus tests and 48,910 in the last 24 hours. 916,373 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,336 patients are in critical condition.