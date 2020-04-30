LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 47 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 981,392. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,689 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,545 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,852 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,647 in Sindh, 4,377 in KP, 787 in Islamabad, 596 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in GB.

Furthermore 351,006 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 349,111 in Punjab, 139,960 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 84,083 in Islamabad, 28,588 in Balochistan, 21,481 in Azad Kashmir and 7,163 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 15,248,785 coronavirus tests and 48,910 in the last 24 hours. 916,373 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,336 patients are in critical condition.