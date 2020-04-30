Condolences pour in over Mamnoon Hussain's sad demise

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Condolences poured in from all political circles over the sad demise of former President of Paksitan Mamnoon Hussain.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 14, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain.

— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021

Other political leaders also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former president Mamnoon Hussain in their condolence messages.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 14, 2021

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 14, 2021





— Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) July 14, 2021