  Published On 14 July,2021 11:06 pm
Condolences pour in over Mamnoon Hussain's sad demise

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Condolences poured in from all political circles over the sad demise of former President of Paksitan Mamnoon Hussain.

President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

He prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain.

Other political leaders also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of former president Mamnoon Hussain in their condolence messages.