KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former president Mamnoon Hussain has passed away in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to family sources, the former president was suffering from cancer.

Hussain was born in 1940 in Agra, India but his family migrated to Pakistan in 1947 at the time of partition.

He graduated from the prestigious Institute of Business Administration in Karachi before joining the PML-N in 1970.

In 1993, he affiliated with PMLN. Soon, Mamnoon was assigned important designations in the party. First, he became the Finance Secretary of PMLN Sindh and then it’s General Secretary.

In 1999, he was nominated as the Governor of Sindh that lasted only a few months due to the military takeover. He continued his services for the party and in 2013, he became the President of the Country.

Hussain, a businessman from Karachi, was known for his loyalty to the PML-N and many feel this made him a trusted candidate for the post.

Mamnoon Hussain served as the 12th President of Pakistan, in office from 2013 to 2018.

He was first appointed as Governor of Sindh in June 1999 by President Rafiq Tarar. Hussain was then nominated for the presidency by the PML-N in July 2013 and was elected through an indirect presidential election.