ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart on two days official visit to Uzbekistan on July 15.

The prime minister will pay a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the cabinet.

A large group of Pakistan s leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.

During the visit, Imran Khan will discuss bilateral cooperation in the meetings. Trade, economic cooperation and issues of mutual interest will also be discussed during the meetings.

In addition, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to further enhance bilateral cooperation. PM Imran will also address the Pak-Uzbek Business Forum.