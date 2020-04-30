Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan is not able to raise his head after 22 years of struggle

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Imran Khan will be remembered as the puppet prime minister.

Addressing a rally in Rawalakot on Wednesday, she said that whether Imran Khan steals the election or ran away with the boxes or kidnap the Election Commission staff, Kashmir has announced its decision.

The PML-N vice president said that Imran Khan shouldn’t bother to come to Kashmir. “Imran Khan said there was no choice other than him,” she said and added you are the choice of selectors and not of the people.

Maryam Nawaz went on to say that Imran Khan is not able to raise his head after 22 years of struggle and he will be remembered as a puppet prime minister.

Destroyed for the sake of the chair, leaders are not to sit on the chair, they are to settle in the hearts of the people, in the by-elections Nawaz Sharif showed the stars during the day.

“The prime minister has ruined his 22 years struggle for the sake of coming into government,” the PML-N vice president said, adding leaders don’t sit on chairs but lives in the hearts of people.