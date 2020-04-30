FM reaffirms Pakistan's interest to work with CARs in diverse projects

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan s interest to work with Central Asian Republics (CARs) on rail, road and energy projects, which would link Central Asia with Pakistan.

He was speaking at a meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon along with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor provides an ideal opportunity in this regard.

On the regional security situation, the Foreign Minister emphasized that withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan has opened new challenges and opportunities.

He expressed the hope that SCO would continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the Tajik President on successful stewardship of SCO under its Presidency, during which new areas were identified to further strengthen cooperation under SCO.