ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) enforcement wing on Wednesday has launched a grand operation against land mafias on the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.



The concerned authorities have recovered land worth billions of rupees and demolished illegal constructions. Police and administration officials participated in the operation.

On the occasion, CDA chairman clarified that there is no place for land mafias in Federal Capital, Islamabad.