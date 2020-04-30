The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in New Colony area of town

Srinagar (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama town.

Authorities imposed strict curfew in Pulwama town in New Colony area of the district. Officials while confirming the imposition of curfew said that entire Pulwama town is under curfew “as a precautionary measure” to avert any untoward incident. People were informed through loudspeakers to stay indoors and not try to venture out amid curfew.

The authorities also suspended internet services in Pulwama and other areas of the South Kashmir.

Kashmir Police chief in a tweet claimed three militants were killed in an operation. The operation was going on till last reports came in.