ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has achieved the milestone of administering over twenty million doses of Covid vaccine. This was informed in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

The meeting was told that over five hundred and twenty-five thousand people were vaccinated yesterday, and over forty million doses have so far been vaccinated during this month.

The NCOC decided to increase international flights by fifty percent to facilitate the stranded Pakistanis from Thursday next. Under this decision, about three thousand additional people will be able to arrive in Pakistan.

The forum also decided to make vaccination mandatory for air travel within the country. This condition will also apply on the people going to tourist resorts during the Eid holidays.

It was also decided to seek assistance from law enforcing agencies, including Pakistan Army for compliance of the Covid standard operating procedures.

The administration carried out crackdown on violation of the Covid SOPs in Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar and Gujranwala.

