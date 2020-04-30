Qureshi proposed equitable and affordable supply of anti-Covid vaccines to everyone and everywhere

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan s commitment to cooperative multilateralism to pursue shared goals of a more democratic, equitable, fair and just international order.

He was virtually addressing the online Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement under the theme "Non-Aligned Movement at the centre of multilateral efforts in responding global challenges" today.

The foreign minister said it is tragic that the people of Palestine and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are still waiting to exercise their right to self-determination for over seven decades now.

He called upon NAM and the international community to secure a just, peaceful and expeditious resolution of these long-standing disputes in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the aspirations of local people.

Qureshi also proposed equitable and affordable supply of anti-Covid vaccines to everyone and everywhere to defeat the virus and overcome the challenges that flow from it.

The minister suggested to urgently mobilize the financial resources needed by developing countries to recover from the COVID-19 induced recession and to restore them on the path to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.