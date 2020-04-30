Govt ensuring to benefit people in quintiles: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning Asad Umar said government is ensuring to benefit all the people in the quintiles and not only the top ones.

Addressing a webinar organized by UNDP, he said the Budget 2021-22 is built around the theme to benefit the marginalized section of the society.

Highlighting the government commitment to social protection and inequality alleviation, he said the government has adopted people centric growth strategy strengthening productive sectors and sectors with high employment potential.

He said Ehsaas Program, Health Insurance Card and Kamyab Jawan programs have been started under the policy which are contributing in uplifting the marginalized families.

Asad Umar said that agriculture is the largest employability potential sector and government has taken significant measures in correcting price imbalance, which resulted in substantial increase in farm income.

He pointed out that Government has its special emphasis on construction sector which is another larger employer in the urban part of the country. In addition, a focused textile incentive package has been put in place by the government and subsequently Pakistani textile exports are expanding.