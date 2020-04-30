The entry and exit routes of the areas during smart lockdown will be closed.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – As the Covid-19 positivity rate in the provincial capital increased, the district administration on Tuesday decided to impose smart lockdowns in high-risk areas.

According to a statement issued by the district administration, smart lockdown is being imposed in different areas of Peshawar including Hayatabad Phase IV, Faisal Colony, Gharibabad Dalazak Road from July 14.

The entry and exit routes of the areas during smart lockdown will be closed. There will be smart lockdown only in streets and small areas. The purpose of lockdown is to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Smart lockdown has been imposed in these areas of the city amid spike in cases of coronavirus. Shops of essential items including groceries, medicine, general stores, Tandoors and emergency service will remain open in these areas.

Area Magistrate and Police have issued instructions regarding implementation of smart lockdown and action will be taken in case of violations.