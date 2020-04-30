Ali Ameen Gandapur requested the police to release the shoe thrower.

BAGH (Dunya News) – A shoe was hurled at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Gandapur at an election rally in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh.

The shoe thrown at the federal minister hit the person standing next to him.

The PTI workers caught the youth throwing the shoe and brutally tortured him.

Police arrested the youth involved in the incident, but Ali Amin Gandapur told police that someone paid them to do the work.

Ali Ameen Gandapur requested the police to release the shoe thrower.