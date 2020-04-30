NCOC decides to call in army for enforcing Corona SOPs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to seek help from law enforcement agencies, including the Pakistan Army, to implement the Corona SOPs.

It was informed during the meeting of the National Command and Operation Center that more than 525,000 people were vaccinated yesterday while more than 4 million doses of vaccine have been administered since July 1.

After the decision to increase international flight operation from July 15, an additional 2,500 to 3,000 passengers will be arriving in Pakistan on a daily basis.

The NCOC also made vaccination mandatory for those visiting tourist destinations during Eidul Adha holidays, while assistance will also be sought from the Pakistan Army to implement SOPs.