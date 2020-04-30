Maryam Nawaz said the slogan of “Go Imran Go” is echoing everywhere in Kashmir.

KOTLI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is coming to ask for vote in Azad Kashmir after handing Kashmir to India.

Addressing a public rally in Kotli on Tuesday, she said today is the day of martyrs and everyone must stand and pay tribute to the martyrs from the bottom of our hearts.

She went on to say that Kashmir case is not weak but the lawyer of Pakistan PM Imran Khan is weak, adding that the prime minister who came into power through fake votes had handed over Kashmir to Modi.

