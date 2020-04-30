Army officer, soldier martyred during operation in Kurram

KURRAM (Dunya News) - An army officer and a soldier were martyred during operation against terrorists in Kurram district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Area Sanitization Operation in Zewa, Kurram District on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation three terrorists were killed while an officer Capt Basit, age 25 years, resident of Haripur and a soldier, Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, age 22 years, resident of Orakzai embraced shahadat in exchange of fire.

Cordon and search operation was in progress to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

