Chaudhry said federal cabinet has approved public holidays on July 21, 20 and 22

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved three holidays on account of Eidul Adha.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry after the federal cabinet meeting.

He said while reviewing the situation of the coronavirus in the country, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had suggested 5 holidays but the Cabinet only approved three holidays.

Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet has approved public holidays on July 21, 20 and 22 on Eidul Adha.