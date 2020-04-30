A letter has been forwarded to law minister Dr Farogh Naseem to review the bill.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Tuesday has decided to bring amendment into its own approved Election Amendment Bill 2021.

Sources told that no discussion was carried out with Law Ministry ahead of approval of the bill. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed the ministry of parliamentary affairs to consult with the law minister and experts of the Constitution.

Sources further told that a session will be held in National Assembly (NA) to discuss Election Amendment Bill 2021.