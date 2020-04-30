HAVELI (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that crying foul by opposition before election is held is incomprehensible.

Addressing a public rally in Forward Kahuta, Murad Saeed said that parties that came in power for three to four times did nothing for the public.

Criticizing PML-N, the minister said that leadership of the party preferred to meet actors than Hurriyat leadership in India but on the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan became ambassador of Kashmiris and highlighted the issue across the globe.

While lashing out at PPP leadership, Murad Saeed said that when PM Imran Khan challenged United States, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for America. He also claimed that former President Asif Ali Zardari asked CIA to attack tribal areas of the country.

Later, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that Prime Minister improved standing of Pakistan in the world while past rulers indebted the country and did nothing to improve living standards of masses.