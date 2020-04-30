PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police fired tear gas and used water canon to disperse the protesting government employees outside Assembly Chowk demanding increase in salaries.

According to details, employees of several directorates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government held protest and boycotted offices.

The protestors said that government is turning a blind eye towards employees of directorates and claimed that government has not fulfilled its promise of ending disparities between salaries of employees of different departments.

The protestors further said that employees of directorates do more work compared to their colleagues in secretariat and other departments and demanded government to give them special allowance with immediate effect.