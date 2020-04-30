ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an effective voice for the people of Kashmir and claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in Azad Kashmir after July 25 elections.

Talking to media persons in federal capital, Farrukh Habib said that people who are on visit of Azad Kashmir does not have any knowledge of history of the region. These people invite Indian PM Modi at their weddings, refuse to meet IIOJK Hurriyat leadership, he added.

The minister further said that Kashmiris know that Imran Khan is their true ambassador as he exposed extremist policies of Modi in the world.

PTI leader also that PTI has submitted details of its accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Millions of transactions were made in the accounts of PML-N and PPP, and they must clarify their position in this regard, he demanded.

He asked that how it is possible that one political party donated 100 million rupees funds to another one and said that this was the reason that these two parties always avoided scrutiny.