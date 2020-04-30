The federal cabinet will discuss a 22-point agenda during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss country’s economic and political situation, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 22-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the decision over the number of Eid-ul-Azha holidays is also part of the agenda of the meeting. The agenda also includes mulling over a report regarding proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to sources, the cabinet will be briefed on the construction of multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera and encroachments in Sectors E8 and E9 of Islamabad.

The Cabinet will be apprised of the registration of agro and non-agro projects by the Commerce Division.

A special allowance amounting to 15 percent of the basic salaries of the officers and “jawans” of the armed forces will be reviewed in today’s federal cabinet meeting.

The hiring approval of five members for the Iqbal Academy Pakistan, fixing an upper limit for the retail price of medicines, and appointing Islamabad Electric Supply Company s CEO is also on the agenda.

Cabinet will also review PTI leader and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh s request to form a joint investigation team (JIT) against him.

The hiring of the Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company s CEO and the ratification of the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation and the Cabinet Committee on Energy are also on the agenda.

