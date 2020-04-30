Murad Ali Shah said that 58 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that six more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 907 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 15,342 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 907 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 652 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 317,841 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the province out of which 174 in the last 24 hours.

Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 763 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical.


