LAHORE (Dunya News) – After the monsoon rains hit different parts of the country, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the provincial management to stay alert.

CM Usman Buzdar advised the concerned authorities to ensure early drainage of rainwater in low lying areas.

“WASA officials and administration must use all resources for drainage,” said Punjab CM adding that any negligence in quick drainage of rain water will not be tolerated.

First spell of monsoon rains lashed parts of country including Lahore and Islamabad.

The downpour turned weather pleasant in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Abbotabad, Mansehra, Karachi and Tharparkar.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated partly cloudy weather was expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) and gusty winds are expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and South eastern Sindh.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.