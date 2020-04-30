Monsoon rain hits parts of country, turns weather pleasant

LAHORE (Dunya News) – First spell of monsoon rains on Monday has lashed parts of country including Lahore and Islamabad.



According to details, the downpour has also turned weather pleasant in Gujranwala, Sialkot, Abbotabad, Mansehra, Karachi and Tharparkar.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated partly cloudy weather is expected in upper and central parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) and gusty winds are expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and South eastern Sindh.



Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain-thundershower occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad, central Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm)

Sargodha 28, Sialkot (City 17, Airport 11), Gujrat, Mangla 11, Gujranwala, Murree 08,, Narowal 03, Jhelum 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 19, Muzaffarabad (City 06, Airport 04), Kotli 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 37, Parachinar 08, Saidu Sharif 06, Balochistan: Lasbella 18, Zhob 02, Panjgur and Kalat 01.