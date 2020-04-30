FM leaves for Tajikistan to attend SCO's Ministerial Council meeting in Dushanbe

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for Tajikistan to attend the meeting of Foreign Ministers Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe.

During his three-day visit, the Foreign Minister will also attend the meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers Contact Group for Afghanistan and present Pakistan s views on the Afghan peace process, the rapidly changing situation in the region and promotion of regional cooperation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he will meet with Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Russia and China. Issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and promotion of regional ties will be discussed in these meetings.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also meet President of Tajikistan Imam Ali Rehman.

The Foreign Minister s visit is expected to be helpful in promoting the Afghan peace process, adopting a common approach to the law and order situation in the region, and promoting cooperation between SCO member states in multilateral areas.