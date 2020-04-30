Punjab is the only province to have exceeded the revenue collection beyond set target: Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Punjab has achieved the tax revenue target for the previous financial year 2020-21.

In a statement, he said 24.7 percent increase has been recorded in Punjab Revenue Authority’s receipts and over 18 percent increase in excise tax collections.

Chief Minister said Punjab is the only province to have exceeded the revenue collection beyond set target.

The Chief Minister said the government has given special incentives to the businessmen to limit the economic impact of COVID-19.

He said the PTI Government inherited a devastated economy in 2018 and worked round the clock to stabilize it.