ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Japanese Navy ship YUUGIRI has visited Karachi port.

According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the senior officials of Pakistan Navy and the Japanese Defense Attache welcomed the ship.

The two countries’ ships also held joint exercises in which multilateral naval operations were demonstrated.

The bilateral exercise is a reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

The Pakistan Navy and the Japanese Navy are working together for maritime security and stability in the region.