Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will form government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Sunday has called Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the ‘liveliness’ factor in politics.

Talking to media, the minister has alleged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz of giving irresponsible statements.

He further expressed hope that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will form government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after winning elections on July 25.

Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition parties are already in panic condition due to the fear of their defeat.

Earlier, the interior minister said that Pakistan has evolved a strategy regarding the Afghan refugees and the Foreign Office will talk about the matter on suitable time soon.

He said peace in Afghanistan is imperative for regional security.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan, being a responsible state, has always desired for peace in Afghanistan and would welcome any decision made by Afghan people for their homeland.

He said Pakistan will not side any party in Afghanistan as stability in Afghanistan is in the interest of our own homeland.

Sheikh Rashid urged the Kabul government and the Afghan Taliban to negotiate and find out a solution of the conflict which is acceptable to all the parties.