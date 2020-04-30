LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 973,284. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,582 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,980 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,819 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,599 in Sindh, 4,359 in KP, 783 in Islamabad, 594 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 348,085 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 346,360 in Sindh, 139,313 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,647 in Islamabad, 27,961 in Balochistan, 21,067 in Azad Kashmir and 6,851 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 15,056,787 coronavirus tests and 48,382 in the last 24 hours. 913,203 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,119 patients are in critical condition.