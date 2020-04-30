The first of Zil Hajj will fall on Monday, July 12, 2021

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted and thus Eidul Adha will fall on July 21.

The announcement was preceded by meetings of the moon-sighting committee and other zonal committees in all provincial capitals of the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement regarding sighting of the moon after the meeting.

The first of Zil Hajj will fall on Monday, July 12, 2021, while Eidul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 21.

Maulana Abdul Khabir said that in most parts of the country, the weather remained clear.

He said there was no evidence of moon sighting anywhere in the country and it has been decided by consensus that the first Zil Hajj will be on Monday, July 12.