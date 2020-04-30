Maryam Nawaz said the selected doesn t enjoy respect, neither at home, nor abroad.

NEELUM VALEY (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that selected government wants to devastate Azad Kashmir after the destroying Pakistan.

Addressing a rally in Sharda town of Neelam district on Saturday, she said that the silence of those who had sold Kashmir to India is not ending, adding, “PM Imran had said after meeting [former US president Donald Trump] that he had won a World Cup."

She said that the leader of Kashmiris cannot be a coward like Imran Khan but the leader of Kashmiris and the commander-in-chief can be the prime minister. “The Indian prime minister visited Pakistan and Kashmir dispute will be solved under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz further said that the selected doesn t enjoy respect, neither at home, nor abroad. He throws Kashmir to India and then asks Pakistanis to observe a two-minute silence, adding that the masses will not stay quite anymore.

The PML-N vice president said that people were burdened by inflation and PM Imran’s name brought memories of long queues outside sugar and flour stores .

She reiterated that Imran stole the 2018 elections on the slogan of a bat; his slogan should be of Kashmir’s betrayal, sugar theft and expensive flour instead, she added.