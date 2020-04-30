RAWALPINDI (Online) - Interior minister Sheikh Rashid has said it makes no difference if Bilawal Bhutto visits United States three times instead of one time, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will complete his 5-years term.

Talking to media on Saturday, the minister said the PDM alliance has ended.

Working relationship between government and opposition will improve after Azad Kashmir polls, he claimed. “I will accompany PM Imran Khan during election campaign in Azad Kashmir," he added.

We want peace in Afghanistan, he said adding Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa himself is taking steps for peace in Afghanistan. We will accept whatever people of Afghanistan decide, he further stated.

We will not allow our soil to be used against any one, he declared. He remarked PM Imran Khan himself has raised case of occupied Kashmir in the world including UN. No talks will be held with India unless it withdraws August 5 steps, he reiterated.