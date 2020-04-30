LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Session court on Saturday extended bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in money laundering case till August 2.

Asa per details, FIA investigation officer informed the court, which was conducting hearing on case regarding money laundering, that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had joined the investigation but it was not completed so show cause notices were sent to them for not joining the investigation again. On this lawyer of PML-N president told the court that they were busy in NAB cases so they failed to join the process.

Shehbaz Sharif accused the FIA investigation team of harassment and told the court that his family suffered loss of billions of rupees and he opposed his own family members just to provide cheap sugar to the common man.

Opposition Leader further said that when he came into power, country was experiencing up to 20 hours of load shedding in a day but the PML-N government, with the help of China installed cheap electricity plants.

PML-N president further said that his NAB cases are handed over to FIA and accused officers of the investigation agency of using foul language and making fun of him.

The court after hearing complaints of Mian Shehbaz Sharif directed the concerned officials to not harass the PML-N leader.