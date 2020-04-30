Imran Khan took a courageous and bold stand on the Kashmir dispute: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that past rulers preferred trade over interests of peoples of Kashmir but Prime Minister Imran Khan is true advocate of Kashmiris.

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that nation knows that past governments tried to trade Kashmir. He added that in the past, personal interests were promoted instead of Kashmir cause.

CM Punjab further said that political opponents cannot mislead public of Azad Kashmir as people of the region know that Imran Khan took a courageous and bold stand on the Kashmir dispute.