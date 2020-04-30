Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi today (Saturday) for sighting the crescent of Zilhaj 1442 AH, Dunya News reported.

The meeting will be held at the Meteorological Department offices after Asr prayers. Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, will preside over the meeting.

The meeting will also be attended by representatives of Meteorological Department, SPARCO, Navy and Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held today at their respective headquarters for collecting evidences in respect of sighting or other wise of the Zilhaj moon.

