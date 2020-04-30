Pakistan welcomes Iran's engagement with Afghan parties to achieve political settlement: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said Pakistan welcomes Iran’s engagement with Afghan parties to achieve a negotiated political settlement.

In a response to media regarding the visit of Taliban and Afghan government delegations to Tehran, he said Pakistan considers the role of Iran in the Afghan peace process important.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Iran, like Pakistan, is a neighboring country of Afghanistan and host to millions of Afghan refugees.

He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.