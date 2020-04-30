"Iran has an important role regarding Afghanistan which cannot be overlooked."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said power sharing is the way to avert civil war in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the Senate s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Friday, he said it is our effort and desire that the neighboring country does not plunge into the civil war again.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan wants that the dignified return of Afghan refugees be made part of the Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister said Iran has an important role regarding Afghanistan which cannot be overlooked.

He said Pakistan s relations with Iran has further strengthened. He said we are establishing border markets with Iran.