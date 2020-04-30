A letter has been issued to the establishment division in this regard.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - On the directions of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Establishment Division has been directed to evolve a mechanism regarding linking the performance report of government officials with the resolution of public complaints.

According to the prime minister office, a letter has been issued to the establishment division in this regard.

The letter states that addressing public complaints should be the top priority of a government official. Immediate redressal of complaint and public satisfaction on it is the best scale to gauge the performance of a government official.